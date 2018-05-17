Check Out the New FN!

Nicki Minaj Has a Major Sheer Moment at the Elle x Stuart Weitzman Party

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj
Katy Perry
Beyoncé
Adele
View Gallery 11 Images

Nicki Minaj is feeling herself.

The rapper joined a throng of A-listers from Hailey Baldwin to Yolanda Hadid at last night’s Elle x Stuart Weitzman dinner party in honor of Giovanni Morelli’s debut collection for the brand.

Hosted by the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Nina Garcia, the New York City event drew industry leaders, fashion designers and fellow celebrities, but Minaj still managed to steal the spotlight in an ultra-daring ensemble.

Wearing head-to-toe black, the Trinidadian-born talent opted for a sexy sheer top underneath a flattering belted leather trench coat — appropriate, considering the spring showers that are currently soaking the city.

Despite the downpour, Minaj stepped out in strappy black sandals with soaring heels, completing the bold outfit with shoulder-grazing statement earrings that peeked out from her platinum bob. She elevated her beauty look with bubblegum pink lipstick, sharply winged cat eyes and red-painted toes.

Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj attends the Elle x Stuart Weitzman party in New York City.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Other guests at the celebration included “Dope” star Kiersey Clemons and “Blindspot” actress Jaimie Alexander, who also stunned in eye-catching over-the-knee red boots.

Jaimie Alexander
Jaimie Alexander attends the Elle x Stuart Weitzman party in New York City.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebs like Nicki Minaj who aren’t afraid to show off their body-confident style.

Want more?

Nicki Minaj Performs in the Rain Wearing Dior Undergarments With See-Through Chanel Boots

Nicki Minaj Wears Dangerous-Looking Spiked Heels at Lakers Game

Nicki Minaj Breaks the Internet Posing Topless in Rihanna’s Favorite $10,000 Boots

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad