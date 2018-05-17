Nicki Minaj Has a Major Sheer Moment at the Elle x Stuart Weitzman Party

Nicki Minaj is feeling herself.

The rapper joined a throng of A-listers from Hailey Baldwin to Yolanda Hadid at last night’s Elle x Stuart Weitzman dinner party in honor of Giovanni Morelli’s debut collection for the brand.

Hosted by the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Nina Garcia, the New York City event drew industry leaders, fashion designers and fellow celebrities, but Minaj still managed to steal the spotlight in an ultra-daring ensemble.

Wearing head-to-toe black, the Trinidadian-born talent opted for a sexy sheer top underneath a flattering belted leather trench coat — appropriate, considering the spring showers that are currently soaking the city.

Despite the downpour, Minaj stepped out in strappy black sandals with soaring heels, completing the bold outfit with shoulder-grazing statement earrings that peeked out from her platinum bob. She elevated her beauty look with bubblegum pink lipstick, sharply winged cat eyes and red-painted toes.

Nicki Minaj attends the Elle x Stuart Weitzman party in New York City. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Other guests at the celebration included “Dope” star Kiersey Clemons and “Blindspot” actress Jaimie Alexander, who also stunned in eye-catching over-the-knee red boots.

Jaimie Alexander attends the Elle x Stuart Weitzman party in New York City. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

