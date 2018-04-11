Nicki Minaj Wears Dangerous-Looking Spiked Heels at Lakers Game

Nicki Minaj made an appearance at Tuesday night’s Lakers game sporting a jaw-dropping look from head to toe.

Holding court at the L.A. Staples Center, the 1o-time Grammy-nominated rapper instantly caused heads to turn with a bold leather studded ensemble featuring a strapless zip-up top and matching skirt with fishnet stockings and spiked black heels.

The “Pink Friday” artist completed her statement outfit with tinted frames, spiky earrings and a shiny metallic coat with black accents. A black leather Chanel studded backpack was also by her side.

Nick Minaj sitting courtside. CREDIT: Splash

Minaj’s dangerous-looking Balenciaga T-strap pumps stole the show, with sharp metal spikes pointing in all directions. Moreover, according to the 35-year-old’s latest Instagram today, she was told that only 15 pairs of the style were made in a size 6.

Showing off last night’s look in a series of posts, the “Superbass” rapper also teased two new upcoming singles —”Barbie Tingz” and “Chun Li” — slated to release this Thursday.

Nicki Minaj wearing spiked heels. CREDIT: Splash

Though she hopped on popular tracks like Migos’ “Motorsport,” also featuring Cardi B, Minaj hasn’t hasn’t released an album since 2014’s “The Pinkprint.”

