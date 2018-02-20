Naomi Campbell & Hailey Baldwin Rock Pointy Leather Booties & More at LOVE x Miu Miu LFW Party

View Slideshow Naomi Campbell out during London Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

After Miu Miu unveiled the 15th chapter of their Women’s Tales short-film series titled “Hello Apartment,” directed by Dakota Fanning, a slew of celebs including Naomi Campbell celebrated with an intimate dinner hosted by Elle Fanning and Katie Grand at Loulou’s in London last night.

Hailey Baldwin was also on hand for the occasion, and was spotted leaving the party wearing a burgundy satin embellished playsuit paired with statement thigh-high black leather pointed booties featuring a zipper detail down the middle.

Meanwhile, 47-year-old Campbell turned heads in a plunging ruffled tiered red dress cinched at the waist with a thick black leather belt. The veteran supermodel added pointy black patent leather knee-high boots to her look and pulled things together with several necklaces, earrings, tinted shades and a mini teal velvet chain bag.

Fanning, who made her directional debut last night, wore a pale blue Miu Miu dress with a bow detail, teamed with strappy silver metallic sandals and a long black coat with a plush powder-blue fur collar.

