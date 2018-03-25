Millie Bobby Brown Honors Shooting Victims With Custom 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards Outfit

Millie Bobby Brown made major waves at last night’s 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, from her custom Calvin Klein ensemble to her Favorite TV Actress acceptance speech.

Despite having a big night and taking home two awards for her hit Netflix show “Stranger Things,” the 14-year-old starlet made last night about honoring the victims from February’s horrifying Parkland, Fla., shooting.

Taking to the stage to accept her solo award for playing the role of Eleven, Brown spoke on the emotional topic:

“Thank you so much for this award, and to Nickelodeon for bringing us all together. As we saw a moment ago, the March for Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another,” she said.

Millie Bobby Brown accepts her Favorite TV Actress award. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“But more than anything, I get to be up here, and I’m privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one that I can use to hopefully make a positive difference and help influence change,” Millie added. “OK, so there’s amazing support, love and kindness in this room right now, and I want to encourage everyone to embrace it and to pass it on.

“For the angels among us, your spirit lives on. This is for you,” she concluded.

The Calvin Klein ambassador was sporting a full custom denim ensemble from the iconic brand for the occasion, complete with the names of the 17 victims from last month’s shooting featured on the back of her shirt.

Brown's custom shirt reads the the names of the 17 victims of the Parkland, Fla. shooting. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The denim top, which is the same style Kim Kardashian wore for Calvin Klein’s spring ’18 campaign, also read “March For Our Lives” on the upper back and “NEVER AGAIN” above the front pocket in support of the weekend’s nationwide protest against gun violence.

Chunky white patent leather sandals pulled the British actress’ look together, perfectly coordinating with the white stripes down the sides of her high-waisted Calvin jeans.

Millie wearing white sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

