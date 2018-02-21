Millie Bobby Brown Mingles With Fashion Royalty in the Front Row at Moncler

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Moncler presentation at Milan Fashion Week. Rex Shutterstock

Milan Fashion Week is officially underway and Hollywood’s newest red carpet style queen, Millie Bobby Brown, hit the Moncler presentation last night to take it all in.

The “Stranger Things” starlet, who celebrated her 14th birthday the day before on Feb. 19, looked as chic as ever in a puffer coat gown from the collection called the “Moncler Genius Project,” which included designers like Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, Simone Rocha and more.

The actress is one of the first to rock the black quilted down design from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Moncler capsule, which boasts an ankle-skimming hemline, a sleeveless silhouette, and full skirt.

Millie Bobby Brown wearing Moncler. Rex Shutterstock

Wearing her hair simple and slicked back for the occasion, the British actress completed her look with matching black satin bow-embellished Mary Jane-inspired shoes featuring a small block heel.

On the front row, Millie mingled with some of the U.K.’s fashion royalty such as legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell and British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Naomi Campbell and Millie Bobby Brown in the front row. Rex Shutterstock

Campbell, 47, who attended the Miu Miu Women’s Tales dinner in London on Monday, wore a white tulle skirt with a black and white bow top, round sunglasses and black satin pointy stiletto booties.

Meanwhile, Enninful opted for a classic all-black ensemble pulled together with a chunky scarf and black leather horsebit loafers.

Naomi Campbell with Millie Bobby Brown and Edward Enninful at the Moncler show. Rex Shutterstock

Check out the “Moncler Genius Project” presented at Milan Fashion Week.

