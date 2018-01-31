Miley Cyrus Has Got Herself a Brand New Look (Again)

Miley Cyrus at the Grammys. Rex Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus has got herself a whole new look and it’s all in the name of Elton John.

After performing with the legendary musician at the 2018 Grammy Awards Sunday night, singing his hit song “Tiny Dancer,” Cyrus shared a series of photos of herself posing in a glittering outfit backstage at John’s tribute concert at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old “Malibu” singer modeled a sparkly white long-sleeve shirt and high-waist shorts with matching over-the-knee boots in the impromptu photoshoot.

Cyrus showed off the pointy stiletto booties in her first post, captioning two cheeky shots of her sitting on the floor: “Backstage ‘I’m Still Standing.'” Fellow former Disney stars Demi Lovato and Vanessa Hudgens both liked the photos, while Cyrus’ older sister Brandi commented, “THOSE BOOTS,” accompanied by a heart-eyes emoji and a screaming cat face emoji.

#BitchIsBack @eltonjohn A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 30, 2018 at 7:51pm PST

Clearly a big fan of Elton John, who recently announced his retirement, Cyrus was also spotted leaving the “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” last week wearing black pumps with the iconic British performer’s name printed on them.

Sunday night, the Converse collaborator hit the red carpet in Jean Paul Gaultier couture and rhinestone-encrusted platform sandals before taking the stage alongside John in a red Zac Posen pre-fall ’18 tulle gown.

Her new country-glam style arrives after many (and vastly different) phases. There was her girl-next-door uniform, featuring low-rise jeans, pink blazers and embellished cowboy boots, from her “Hannah Montana” days. That led to her experimenting with crazy (and at times controversial) looks like nude latex separates and see-through netted dresses, before settling for a free-spirited aesthetic.

