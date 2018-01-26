Miley Cyrus Leaves ‘Late Show’ With Elton John’s Name Written on Her Pumps

Miley Cyrus Splash News

Miley Cyrus will take to the stage at the Grammys with Elton John this Sunday, and if the singer’s footwear choice is any indication, she’s looking forward to the performance.

The 25-year-old’s Grammy weekend kicked off Thursday night, when she appeared on the “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to chat about her upcoming duet with John. Cyrus chose an Elton John-themed look, sporting a leathery jacket and T-shirt with the star’s image, as well as a pair of pumps emblazoned with John’s name.

Cyrus completed her look with daring black pants, which featured a split at the top of the inner thigh and a metallic-studded slit at the calf.

The flashy ensemble is nothing new for the former “Hannah Montana” star, who is known for her edgy style sensibility.

While Cyrus often opts for heels for public appearances, choosing strappy sandals or sky-high pumps, the singer usually keeps it casual when she’s off-duty. Her favorite on-the-go styles include Nike running shoes and Converse All-Stars — an unsurprising choice, given that Cyrus works with the brand.

Cyrus’ Thursday night look paid homage to John in a big way. When the singers take to the stage together Sunday evening — continuing the Grammys’ tradition of bringing together unlikely musical pairings — it will be interesting to see if the duo sports coordinated looks.

