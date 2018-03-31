Miley Cyrus Celebrates Easter Early With Whimsical Photo Shoot — and Vegan Footwear

Easter Sunday isn’t here just yet, but Miley Cyrus is already celebrating the holiday with a whimsical photo series.

In a self-styled shoot posted to social media yesterday, Cyrus sports pastel-colored outfits as she poses in an Easter-inspired shoot.

The vegan star sports leather-free footwear throughout the shoot — including several styles from Mink Shoes, the same brand she sported ahead on “The Late Show” ahead of the Grammys.

In one image, Cyrus matches a pastel pink bob to a babydoll dress and pointy-toe pumps from Mink as she lounges in the grass, sticking her tongue out as she licks the frosting off a cupcake.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 30, 2018 at 11:28am PDT

In another, Cyrus takes inspiration from an Easter egg as she poses in a yellow minidress with orange polka dots, which she pairs with sky-high sandals as she poses in front of an inflatable display.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 30, 2018 at 11:31am PDT

Another shot shows Cyrus laying in a lounge chair while wearing pale pink pumps with oversized pearl detailing — a design that perfectly matches a white and pink dress.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 30, 2018 at 11:28am PDT

The 25-year-old also sports Mink shoes in the shoot’s edgiest image, which shows her being spanked by a bunny while wearing a bubblegum pink bodysuit and matching heels.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 30, 2018 at 10:53am PDT

While Cyrus sports high heels in the majority of shots from the Easter shoot, the Converse collaborator also shows off kicks from her forthcoming collection with the brand.

Cyrus poses on a tricycle while wearing a pink and white striped dress and bunny ears, opting for more casual footwear in Miley Cyrus x Converse glitter platform sneakers.