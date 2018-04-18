Busy Philipps & Michelle Williams Have a BFF Moment at the ‘I Feel Pretty’ Premiere

Busy Philipps (L) and Michelle Williams embrace at the premiere of "I Feel Pretty" in L.A.

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams are friendship goals. The two actresses continuously sing each other’s praises, and on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, their love fest continued. They walked the red carpet arm in arm at the premiere of “I Feel Pretty.”

Philipps and Williams star alongside Amy Schumer, who fronts the film, releasing Friday.

“My girlfriend is a dream in real life and in the movie,” Philipps posted on Instagram with a photo of Williams and her on the red carpet.

The popular Instagram personality sported millennial pink hair and a Christian Siriano gown. Philipps paired her dress, which she said made her feel like a princess, with black patent leather sandals with crystals from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams at the "I Feel Pretty" premiere in L.A. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Williams recently spoke with People about her friendship with Philipps and how she fell in love with her when they first met on the set of “Dawson’s Creek.” “I don’t know what I would be or who would be without Busy,” she told the mag.

In “I Feel Pretty,” Philipps plays Schumer’s best friend, while Williams is Schumer’s boss. The movie revolves around Schumer’s character, Renee Bennett, after she falls off a SoulCycle bike and suddenly finds newfound confidence.

Amy Schumer in Brandon Maxwell at the L.A. premiere of "I Feel Pretty." CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Schumer also hit the carpet on Tuesday night, wearing a custom color-block dress from Brandon Maxwell and Giuseppe Zannotti Plexi and red patent leather mules.