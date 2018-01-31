Michelle Obama Goes for a Classic Look for Her First Post-White House Talk Show Appearance

Michelle Obama in Italy. Rex Shutterstock

The honor of having Michelle Obama for her first TV interview since leaving the White House goes to Ellen DeGeneres. The talk show host teased Obama’s guest appearance (which airs Thursday) on Instagram yesterday, captioning the shot of her with the former first lady and Jennifer Aniston: “I knew my 60th birthday show was gonna be fun, but I didn’t know it was gonna be this fun.”

Styled by Meredith Koop, the 54-year-old mom of two was dressed in an elegant white off-the-shoulder top paired with black wide-leg trousers by Tom Ford. Black leather pointy-toed pumps peeked out from under her pants.

In a preview of tomorrow’s episode, the lawyer and author opened up to DeGeneres about the contents of the mystery Tiffany & Co. box that Melania Trump gifted her on inauguration day.

“It was a lovely frame,” revealed Obama in the sneak peek. She also recalled what she was thinking as she received the present.“What am I supposed to do with this gift? And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box,” she said. “And I’m thinking do we take the picture with it?”

Luckily, Barack was there to save the day — he grabbed the box and took it inside.