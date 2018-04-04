Check Out the New FN!

Micaela Erlanger On Her Top Celeb Shoe Moments: Meryl Streep, Lupita Nyong’o & More

Micaela Erlanger Book Launch Party
The stylist at her book launch party, hosted by Schutz.
CREDIT: BFA

Meryl Streep wearing Alexandre Birman velvet pumps at the London premiere of “The Post in January.” Michelle Dockery promoting a “Downtown Abbey” exhibit last November in pink Rupert Sanderson pumps. And Lupita N’yongo making a statement in Schutz silver sandals just last night.

Micaela Erlanger has seen a lot of great shoes. And the top celebrity stylist shared some of her most memorable footwear moments — on and off the red carpet — at an intimate dinner party hosted by Schutz Tuesday evening in New York.

The event, held at the Gramercy Park Hotel, celebrated Erlanger’s new book, “How to Accessorize” — which launched this week. Nyong’o and Diane Kruger, both of whom are Erlanger’s clients, were in the house — as well as designer fans, including Prabal Gurung Jason Wu and Brandon Maxwell.

Micaela Erlanger Book Launch Party
Diane Kruger and Prabal Gurung
CREDIT: BFA

“Shoes, to me, are the ultimate accessory. They absolutely make the outfit,” Erlanger said. “They’re definitely the signature punctuation that everyone needs.”

Micaela Erlanger Book Launch Party
Alex Michail and Micaela Erlanger
CREDIT: BFA

The stylist, who chose Schutz’s red Zaryah sandals for her big night, recalled her first pair of high heels. “It was in fifth grade, and my babysitter took me to buy them,” she said.

Alex Michail, COO at Arezzo & Co., which owns Schutz, was also on hand to help toast Erlanger. “Micaela’s perspective on fashion is just so aligned with ours,” he said. “And writing a book is something we wanted to celebrate.”

