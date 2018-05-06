7 of Our Favorite Met Gala Fashion Memories

Dubbed the Oscars of fashion, the Met Gala produces its fair share of memorable moments each year, from elaborately themed dress to bathroom selfies.

In honor of the 2018 Met Gala Monday, FN looks back at seven of our favorite fashion memories (in no particular order) from Met Galas past.

1. Beyoncé in Givenchy, 2015

Beyoncé on the 2015 Met Gala red carpet in head-to-toe Givenchy. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Nearly naked dresses are a recurring theme at the Met Gala, but Beyoncé’s 2015 look may be one of the most memorable. The “Love on Top” singer stunned in a sheer, bejeweled Givenchy dress that left little to the imagination, which she paired with beige ankle-strap pumps for a bold red carpet look.

2. Sarah Jessica Parker in Alexander McQueen, 2006

Sarah Jessica Parker wears custom Alexander McQueen to the Met Gala, with the iconic designer as her date, in 2006. CREDIT: AP Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is a frequent Met Gala attendee — and she’s known for embracing the theme with her looks. At her first-ever Met Gala in 2006, Parker stunned in a custom Alexander McQueen tartan dress that perfectly matched the “Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion” theme.

3. Rihanna in Guo Pei, 2015

Rihanna arrives at the 2015 Met Gala in a sweeping Guo Pei gown. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Like Parker, Rihanna is one to follow a dress code, and she embraced 2015’s “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme in a big way. The star — who co-chairs this year’s event — shined in a dramatic yellow satin, fur-trimmed Guo Pei dress with a never-ending train.

4. Blake Lively in Gucci, 2014

Blake Lively shines in Gucci at the 2014 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Blake Lively is known for her glamorous red carpet style, and her Old Hollywood-inspired look at the 2014 Met Gala did not disappoint. The “Gossip Girl” star turned heads in an elegant blush-colored Gucci gown with a plunging neckline, paired with burgundy jewelry.

5. Jennifer Lopez in Zuhair Murad, 2010

Jennifer Lopez goes for a princess-y look at the 2010 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in a slew of swoon-worthy red carpet looks over the years, but her soft 2010 Met Gala look offered a departure from her usual sultry style. The star stunned in an ultrafeminine, intricately embellished ballgown.

6. Claire Danes in Zac Posen, 2016

Claire Danes in Zac Posen's light up gown at the 2016 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

With her blonde hair and blue eyes, Claire Danes would resemble Cinderella in any ensemble, so it’s no surprise that the star was compared to the Disney princess when she stepped out in a powder blue Zac Posen ballgown. But the classic dress came with a memorable twist: it glowed in the dark.

7. Cher in Bob Mackie, 1974

An iconic look: Cher wearing Bob Mackie, at the 1974 Met Gala pic.twitter.com/MbzrmiuOxz — 𝓶𝓪𝔂 (@hfangeI) May 3, 2018

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and more celebrities have stunned in naked dresses on the Met Gala red carpet in recent years, but Cher’s Bob Mackie dress started it all. The star’s dress — which came complete with feathers on the sleeves and at the hemline — is hard to forget.

