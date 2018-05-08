Twitter Roasts These Worst-Dressed Celebs at 2018 Met Gala

To hell with what the critics and experts have to say, netizens have their own opinions — and they think some of the 2018 Met Gala styles are ugly as sin.

The annual charity bash on Monday in New York paid tribute to “Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” and while many celebrity guests were praised on social media, some were also panned.

Worst Met Gala look…hem ya pants girl you’re lookin like me, a 5’4” individual, when I try on a jumpsuit made for 6ft tall women at Forever 21 pic.twitter.com/LrF3usCrwh — Cactus Juice (@ugly_cactus) May 8, 2018

It wasn’t the first time at the high-fashion rodeo for supermodel Kendall Jenner, who made her debut at the soiree in 2014. “Worst Met Gala look…hem ya pants girl you’re lookin like me, a 5’4” individual, when I try on a jumpsuit made for 6ft tall women at Forever 21,” @Ugly_cactus fired off on Twitter. Jenner’s trousers had a quirky fit — off-the-shoulder with extra-long pant hems that dragged from behind. The effect was like that of a young girl who has outgrown her clothes, or toilet paper stuck to her shoes.

“All the money in the world and yet Kendall Jenner decided to go with this white, bland jumpsuit… Did nobody tell her it kinda looks like she has toilet paper stuck to the bottom of her shoes?” wrote @trafotoz.

All the money in the world and yet Kendall Jenner decided to go with this white, bland jumpsuit…

Did nobody tell her it kinda looks like she has toilet paper stuck to the bottom of her shoes? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/lbjiZfQ1E4 — Sophie (@trafotoz) May 8, 2018

Jenner appeared to have the time of her life at the event, also attended by her mother, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kylie and Kim Kardashian.

Speaking of Kylie, some social media users were confused by her younger sister’s ensemble. It appeared to some observers that she walked the red carpet without shoes, opting to strut around in hosiery instead. “Is she barefoot? Like just stockings no shoes?!” wrote @ThatsChillDog. However, it was merely an illusion as Jenner was clad in Alexander Wang.

Kylie Jenner CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Red carpets can be misses for the men. Such was the case for Cole Sprouse, according to @itisntdiana, who expected the entertainer to not keep things business as usual at a high-fashion event. In her snarky post, she imagined his response upon hearing the gala’s theme to be: “Did You Say White Dress Shirt and Black Dress Pants and Shoes.”

metgala: this year’s theme will connect religious works of art dating back several centuries with modern fashion to spark creativity within-

cold sprouts: Did You Say White Dress Shirt and Black Dress Pants and Shoes pic.twitter.com/IMgBFDmIUl — dana (@itisntdana) May 8, 2018

Jaden Smith wore his favorite Louis Vuitton kicks to the gala, but some Twitter users didn’t appreciate sneakers at the formal affair. “Tennis shoes… to the Met Gala…” commented @Bardenofficial. “Just…. imagine showing up to a MET gala in jeans and hype shoes like that…” @Marcxdavid said.

i just….imagine showing up to a MET gala in jeans and hype shoes like that… https://t.co/v9saoVh8l4 — sandy’s cheeks (@marcxdavid) May 8, 2018

Tennis shoes… to the Met Gala… https://t.co/V3cQHSXoPO — bri (@BardenOfficial) May 8, 2018

Jared Leto rocked the red carpet in head-to-toe Gucci, but his striking, colorful outfit that embraced the theme was completed by demure, classic loafers that @TheKyleighJane called “dad’s shoes.”

Jared Leto wears head-to-toe Gucci. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Professional race car driver Lewis Hamilton had on an all-white Tommy Hilfiger suit with bead embellishments along the coat lapel, which featured embroidery and crystal detail. For his shoes, the British speed demon didn’t spare the sparkles. Stylist Alicia Sereno collaborated with Loriblu on Hamilton’s custom combat boots that incorporated opal white crystals, fresh water pearls on an Italian Nappa leather upper. The outfit was stylish and offered a different spin on a combat boot, but Twitter user @Vaavaalina wasn’t a fan of his footwear. “My baby . We only say no the the shoes.”

Lewis Hamilton wears Tommy Hilfiger and Loriblu boots. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

My baby . We only say no the the shoes. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/RRw6SfbWZ5 — Moonlight! (@Vaavaalina) May 7, 2018

