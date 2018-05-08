These Are the Most Dramatic & Beautiful Entrances at the 2018 Met Gala

It’s fashion’s biggest night, so we can only expect the industry’s major players to step out in the most extravagant looks.

And, as usual, the Met Gala red carpet delivered, with celebrities taking on the evening’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” with their own renditions at the big bash in New York.

Among the first to make a grand entrance was Amal Clooney, who is hosting the event alongside designer Donatella Versace and superstar Rihanna. With husband and actor George close by, the British powerhouse graced the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an opulent metallic bustier courtesy of Richard Quinn, which boasted the most dramatic of trains.

Amal Clooney CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Furthering the saga of the royal cathedral train was Lili Reinhart, who officially debuted her coupling with “Riverdale” co-star Cole Sprouse upon arrival. Wearing an above-the-ankle cut suit by Thom Browne, Sprouse still managed to let Reinhart steal the spotlight as she donned a billowing H&M Conscious Collection gown with custom Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart on the Met Gala red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Rita Ora also attracted paparazzi as she walked up the stairs in a Prada gown complete with floral appliques, a deep V-neck and an elaborate headpiece.

Rita Ora CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Another moment that turned heads? 2 Chainz taking the knee to propose on Met steps.

Click through the gallery to see more of the evening’s most dramatic looks.

