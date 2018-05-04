Met Gala’s Most Talked-About Looks From 2017

The 2018 Met Gala is just days away, which means celebrities, stylists and designers are busy prepping for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s big night. As we wait for what’s been dubbed as the party of the year, here’s a look at the most talked-about red-carpet ensembles in 2017 from stars such as Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra and more.

These are worth the flashback.

1. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination when she walked the Met steps last year. The model donned a sheer draped gown by La Perla that incorporated 85,000 hand-painted and -placed crystals in dégradé shades with a sheer painted macramé bodysuit.

She paired the look with Christian Louboutin mesh pumps.

Kendall Jenner in La Perla at the 2017 Met Gala. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

2. Céline Dion

Céline Dion made quite the entrance at the 2017 Met Gala. The singer was last to walk the red carpet, and she put on a show by bursting into song as she posed for photographs. Dion wore a Versace look for the occasion, which marked her first time at the annual event.

Related News Paris Jackson Wears a Scarf as a Skirt & Matching Fringe Boots Fashion Rewind: Looking Back at the Best Styles from the Kentucky Derby Through the Years

Celine Dion in Versace at the 2017 Met Gala. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock.

3. Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh were showstoppers last year. Well, it was mainly Lasichanh who made a statement. She took the 2017 theme, which was “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between,” literally and wore a Comme des Garçons avante-garde jumpsuit.

Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams wearing Comme des Garçons. Pharrell wore Dr. Martens on the Met Gala red carpet. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

4. Rihanna

Rihanna also welcomed the theme of the night in an architectural Comme des Garçons dress that came straight from the 2016 runway.

Rihanna wearing a Comme des Garçons dress with Dsquared2 lace-up sandals. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

5. Solange Knowles

Solange knowles had mixed reviews of this Thom Browne ensemble. Wearing what looked to be ice-skates as shoes, Beyoncé’s younger sister opted for an extreme puffer jacket look that was compared to a sleeping bag.

Solange Knowles wearing Thom Browne at the 2017 Met Gala. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

6. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid debuted a short bob at the 2017 Met Gala and showed off a skintight jumpsuit by Alexander Wang. The model wowed in the backless see-through outfit.

Bella Hadid wearing Alexander Wang. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

7. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra had one of the best trains of the night. The “Quantico” actress wore an exaggerated trench coat-inspired dress by Ralph Lauren.

Priyanka Chopra wearing Ralph Lauren Collection at the 2017 Met Gala. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the red carpet looks from the 2017 Met Gala.