Meryl Streep Wears a Menswear-Inspired Look With Velvet Pumps for ‘Post’ Premiere

Meryl Streep hit the London premiere of “The Post” on Wednesday night wearing a chic tuxedo. The menswear-inspired look came from Alexander McQueen’s fall ’17 collection.

The Oscar-winner, who is styled by Micaela Erlanger, accessorized with Alexandre Birman’s Clarise velvet pumps, her signature glasses and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

The shoes offer a pointy toe style and a low v-cut vamp, giving Streep an elegant appeal. The actress also added Wolford tights to complete the red carpet ensemble.

On Jan. 7, Streep made a red carpet statement at the 2018 Golden Globes. While her all-black, off-the-shoulder Vera Wang gown and Stuart Weitzman shoes were noteworthy, it was her guest who hit the headlines. Streep walked side by side with Ai-jen Poo, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, to help raise awareness for the Time’s Up initiative, protesting against sexual abuse and harassment in the workplace.

Tonight, Streep is nominated for best actress at the Critic’s Choice Awards for her performance in “The Post,” where she portrays Katharine Graham, the first female publisher of The Washington Post.

