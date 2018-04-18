Melania Trump Wears Louboutins and a $3,000 Carolina Herrera Dress at Mar-a-Lago

There’s something to be said about couples who wear matching outfits — and yesterday at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stepped out together in coordinating stripes.

Welcoming Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie Abe, the first lady opted for her signature shoe style: Christian Louboutin’s nearly 5-inch So Kate stilettos in white. The shoes retail for around $700. She paired the look with a black and white striped tea-length dress by Carolina Herrera that featured a cap-sleeve bodice and trumpet skirt, which retails for $2,990.

Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

President Trump, on the other hand, went with a navy and white striped tie that complemented his wife’s chic yacht club ensemble. Holding hands with her husband, the former model also greeted members of the media and followed closely along as the group made their way to a luncheon.

Designer to many past first ladies, Carolina Herrera is known for formerly employing Hervé Pierre, who now serves as Melania’s personal couturier. Herrera took a final bow this past New York Fashion Week, announcing the last line under her direction for the eponymous brand and passing over the creative directorship to Wes Gordon.

L-R: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Akie Abe, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump walk to dinner at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Separately this morning, a spokesperson for Melania disclosed to media outlets that she plans to attend the private funeral service for the late former first lady Barbara Bush, who passed away Tuesday at 92 years old.

