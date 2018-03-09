Melania Trump Wears Her Favorite Pumps in Latest White House Appearance

Melania Trump at the White House on March 5. Rex Shutterstock

Melania Trump looked chic at the White House yesterday as she and President Donald Trump met with Kyle Kashuv, a survivor of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.

Trump sported a checkered skirt from Ralph Lauren’s fall ’17 collection, which she paired with a black turtleneck sweater and an oversized belt. The stylish first lady completed her look with suede pumps from Manolo Blahnik — one of her favorite shoe labels.

Along with other students from the Stoneman Douglas High School, Kashuv is advocating for increased gun regulation.

“Heartened to see children affected by tragedy using their voices to try and create change. Wonderful to meet & speak with Stoneman Douglas High School student Kyle Kashuv today at the White House,” a video of Trump and Kashuv posted to the her Instagram account reads. “His message of unity inspires us all!”

During his visit at the White House, Kashuv shared a smartphone app — called The Reach Out App — with the president and first lady. The app allows students to get in contact with other students, whether they’re struggling emotionally or just want someone to talk to.

In the wake of the Parkland shooting, multiple gun-carrying retailers, including Walmart, LL Bean and Dick’s Sporting Goods, have increased regulations on the sale of guns. A March for Our Lives rally advocating for increased regulation of weapon sales will be held in Washington, D.C., on March 23.

