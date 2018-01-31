Melania Trump’s State of the Union Message: A White Dior Suit and Nude Louboutin Pumps

Melania Trump at the State of the Union address on Capital Hill. Rex Shutterstock

Melania Trump made a sartorial statement at her husband’s first State of the Union address tonight in Washington, D.C.

The first lady wore a white Dior pantsuit and nude Christian Louboutin pumps for the occasion. (Trump observers quickly took to social media to note that white is a color associated with the suffragette movement.)

Instead of wearing black heels, going monochromatic with white shoes — or making a statement with a bold colorway — the former model kept things simple and elegant in nude leather pointy-toed stilettos.

Melania Trump arrives before the State of the Union address. Rex Shutterstock

Taking a break from the longstanding tradition, the first lady opted to ride to the event separately from her husband. Melania wanted to arrive early to greet the guests sitting in her box, according to CNN.

The First Lady wearing nude pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Also on hand at the U.S. Capitol tonight was first daughter and adviser to the president, Ivanka Trump. Seated next to husband Jared Kushner, the mom of three sported a black, red and white $2,690 tweed Oscar de la Renta dress featuring an asymmetric fringed trim and houndstooth and tartan patterns.

Before the State of the Union began, Trump debuted her frock on Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, prominent Democratic women wore all black to the event — in an effort to support the Time’s Up movement.

Ivanka Trump in an Oscar de la Renta tweed dress. Rex Shutterstock

Want more?

Ivanka Trump Steps Out in Pompom Pumps With Arabella Kushner

Melania Trump Visits the Holocaust Museum in Her Favorite Manolo Blahnik Pumps

Melania Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Style: Louboutin Boots and Stilettos on the Tarmac