Melania Trump Sparkles in Silver While France’s First Lady Goes for Gold at State Dinner

First lady Melania Trump added plenty of sparkle today when America rolled out the red carpet for French President Emmanuel Macron and her counterpart Brigitte.

Posing for photos at the White House, the former model held hands with President Donald Trump as they greeted the Macrons ahead of a state dinner.

L-R: Brigitte Macron , Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump and Melania Trump. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

From head to toe the former model embraced a silver palette — complete with a spectacular Chanel gown that featured sheer panels around the décolletage and the same material around the lower skirt hem that covered her heels. Design treatments included floral embroidery and bead embellishments. The dress by the French fashion house was a wise choice for the festivities honoring 250 years of U.S.-French relations. Though slightly obscured by the elegant fabric, Melania matched the dress with sky-high silver pumps.

Melania Trump wears head-to-toe silver and Brigitte Macron. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Similarly, France’s first lady also chose a floor-length gown for the formal affair. Brigitte arrived in a chic white dress that incorporated gold and silver detail around the collar and shoulders. For her shoes, she coordinated with gold pumps, which were visible when she turned to the side and revealed a high slit.

Some of the special guests included Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Rupert Murdoch and his wife Jerry Hall, and Steve Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton.

