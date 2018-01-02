Melania & Ivanka Trump Wear Glittery Dresses for New Year’s Eve

Donald and Melania Trump on New Year's Eve at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. Rex Shutterstock

The Trump women rang in 2018 in style as they celebrated New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago, the president’s Palm Beach, Fla., resort.

Melania Trump shined in a sparkly Erdem mididress with flower detailing. Its initial retail price was $4,980, but the style is no longer available. The first lady completed her look with pink pumps, playing off the floral design on the dress.

Donald and Melania Trump at their New Year’s Eve celebration. Rex Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump, one of the president’s two daughters, went for a daring look at the family’s New Year’s Eve celebration. The 36-year-old sported a metallic blue David Koma dress with edgy thigh-high slits. She tied together her ensemble with simple gold sandals.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner with their kids, Joseph and Arabella. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Ivanka’s daughter, Arabella, sported a lacy white dress with a matching stole, which she paired with studded sandals. Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner, sported a tuxedo, while her son, Joseph, went for a slightly more casual look in a long coat and loafers.

Like Kushner, the president opted for a tux, as did his 11-year-old son, Barron.

For her return home to the White House following New Year’s Eve festivities, Melania opted for a more casual but equally chic look. The 47-year-old sported a tan coat with Helmut Lang leggings and Christian Louboutin pumps. She completed her ensemble with the ultimate accessory: an Hermès Birkin bag.

Donald and Melania Trump return to the White House Jan. 1. Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more images of the Trumps’ New Year’s Eve celebration.

Want more?

First Lady Melania Trump’s Most Luxurious Looks of 2017

The Most Affordable Looks Ivanka Trump Wore This Year

First Lady Melania Trump’s Best Style Moments of 2017