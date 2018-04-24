Check Out the New FN!

Melania Trump Debuts a New Look That Will Break the Internet

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Melania Trump hat, white suit
Melania Trump
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Everyone is talking about Melania Trump’s latest look.

The first lady is making headlines for her head-turning ensemble after she stepped out at the White House wearing an enormous white hat and skirt suit paired with soaring Christian Louboutin pumps.

Melania Trump
Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron at the White House.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Marking the arrival ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte’s visit, Trump opted for one of her go-to shoe brands, Louboutin’s famed So Kate shoes in denim, which featured a stark white heel and the designer’s signature red sole.

Melania Trump
Detailed look at Melania Trump's shoes.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She also donned a $2,195 tailored skirt suit with an asymmetric draped crepe blazer and thick belt, matching it with a pencil skirt in an all-white outfit that drew comparisons to her French counterpart’s all-white look.

However, it was Trump’s wide-brimmed hat by Michael Kors Collection that grabbed attention, which some on social media have likened to Beyoncé’s “Formation” look.

The first lady has often opted to dress in white, including the Dior pantsuit she wore to this year’s State of the Union address. The color has been used to symbolize women’s suffrage.

melania trump, state of the union address
Melania Trump arrives before the State of the Union address.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Fifteen months into his administration, President Donald Trump is hosting his first state dinner, welcoming the French president and his wife.

Want more?

Melania Trump & French First Lady Soar in Heels for Tree Planting Ahead of State Dinner

Melania Trump & First Families Say Goodbye to Barbara Bush

A Look Back at Melania Trump’s Year in Louboutins

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad