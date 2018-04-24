Melania Trump Debuts a New Look That Will Break the Internet

Everyone is talking about Melania Trump’s latest look.

The first lady is making headlines for her head-turning ensemble after she stepped out at the White House wearing an enormous white hat and skirt suit paired with soaring Christian Louboutin pumps.

Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron at the White House. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Marking the arrival ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte’s visit, Trump opted for one of her go-to shoe brands, Louboutin’s famed So Kate shoes in denim, which featured a stark white heel and the designer’s signature red sole.

Detailed look at Melania Trump's shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

She also donned a $2,195 tailored skirt suit with an asymmetric draped crepe blazer and thick belt, matching it with a pencil skirt in an all-white outfit that drew comparisons to her French counterpart’s all-white look.

However, it was Trump’s wide-brimmed hat by Michael Kors Collection that grabbed attention, which some on social media have likened to Beyoncé’s “Formation” look.

getting some serious Beyoncé Formation vibes from Melania's hat this morning pic.twitter.com/9yp9X8isAt — Niccole (@niccoleinDC) April 24, 2018

The first lady has often opted to dress in white, including the Dior pantsuit she wore to this year’s State of the Union address. The color has been used to symbolize women’s suffrage.

Melania Trump arrives before the State of the Union address. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Fifteen months into his administration, President Donald Trump is hosting his first state dinner, welcoming the French president and his wife.

