Melania Trump’s Got Spring on Her Mind With a Pretty Pink Suit & Nude Louboutins

It’s been winter-white outside in Washington, D.C., but leave it to Melania Trump to brighten things up with a touch of pink.

Clearly, the new season is on the first lady’s mind, as she embraced warm hues today at the International Women of Courage Awards held at the State Department.

Melania Trump wears Christian Louboutin CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“Looking forward to today’s @StateDept’s International #WomenofCourage award ceremony, which both recognizes & honors the strength & bravery of women around the globe,” she tweeted.

President Donald Trump’s wife arrived pretty in pink, clad a pastel suit by Emilio Pucci with a yellow sweater and nude Christian Louboutin pumps that peeped out from under her flared trousers. Featuring a low-cut topline and vamp on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel, Louboutin’s pointy So Kate pumps retail for around $675.

Melania Trump wears a pink suit with nude Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Throughout the president’s campaign trail and during the early months of her role as first lady, Melania and her So Kates rarely parted. Melania is also fond of Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps.

The former model presented the honorees with their awards and later returned to the White House to greet two youngsters who cooked up some treats in the kitchen.

A big thank you to Celia and her big sister Natalie from Clarksburg, MD for traveling to the @WhiteHouse to visit! I had a wonderful time watching you bake cookies! #ChocolateChipCookies pic.twitter.com/UrervLPusm — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 23, 2018

“A big thank you to Celia and her big sister Natalie from Clarksburg, MD for traveling to the @WhiteHouse to visit! I had a wonderful time watching you bake cookies! #ChocolateChipCookies” Melania shared with her followers.

