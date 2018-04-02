Melania Trump Stays Warm in an Ice Blue Burberry Trench & Knee-High Boots at the White House’s Easter Egg Roll

After spending Easter weekend at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Springs, Fla., the Trumps returned to Washington, D.C., last night, just in time for the 140th annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

For the traditional event held on the South Lawn, Melania chose an icy blue Burberry Sandringham cashmere trench coat that she paired with black trousers and coordinating knee-high black boots.

The block-heeled round-toe style featuring what appears to be a suede upper is a bit of a departure for the first lady, who has become known for sporting stiletto heels on many occasions. Wisely, for hitting the grassy area, like last year she chose sensible shoes. At the previous event she had on a blush-colored Herve Pierre dress teamed with pale pink ballet flats.

Melania Trump CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

This year, around 30,000 guests were expected to attend the Easter Egg Roll, which included a number of festivities, from taking pictures with a costumed bunny to lawn bowling.

In addition to Trump, government officials, like Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, also read children’s books to the kids.

Melania Trump. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The day before, on Easter Sunday, the 47-year-old former model — who recently launched a campaign to end cyberbullying, soaked up Florida’s warm weather in a red and white Alaïa jacquard-knit midi dress and Christian Louboutin Crossfliketa white leather pumps.

While there, the Trump family posed for photos outside of the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea.

