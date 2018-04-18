Melania Trump Hears the Call of the Wild in Python Pumps and Safari Dress at This Gorgeous Museum

So Kate. So chic. So Melania. The first lady heard the call of the wild when she stepped out today to take a tour with her Japanese counterpart, Akie Abe, at Flagler museum in Palm Beach, Fla. The beaux arts historic landmark was built by tycoon Henry Flagler nearly 120 years ago.

While taking in the ornate museum — Florida’s first — the former model had on a chic silhouette she has embraced before. President Trump’s wife looked elegant and on-trend for spring in a safari belted shirtdress. The midi-length green number featured a spread collar, buttons down the front and on the side, and chest-flap pockets.

A fine complement to the green ensemble, Melania teamed the dress with Christian Louboutin’s So Kate python pumps. The shoes feature a pointy profile, and a low-cut topline and vamp on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel. Design details include white and gray scales with pops of multicolor stains on the upper.

Flagler Museum. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile Japan’s first lady Abe had on a black floral-print dress with sleek white peep-toe heels.

Melania took to Twitter to share the moment with her followers, captioning a series of photos: “Thank you to the @FlaglerMuseum for the engaging tour this morning. It was a treat to step back in time w/ Mrs. Abe & admire the beauty of Whitehall.”

Akie Abe (L) and Melania Trump.

Thank you to the @FlaglerMuseum for the engaging tour this morning. It was a treat to step back in time w/ Mrs. Abe & admire the beauty of Whitehall. pic.twitter.com/J35gX631tm — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 18, 2018

