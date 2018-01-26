Melania Trump Visits the Holocaust Museum in Her Favorite Manolo Blahnik Pumps

Melania Trump Rex Shutterstock

Melania Trump is known for her love of designer clothing. And the first lady lived up to her fashionista reputation yesterday when she wore a sophisticated Dolce & Gabbana tweed coat with black suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps to visit the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., yesterday.

While Trump’s designer coat originally retailed at the steep price of $2,395, the item is now on sale for 50 percent off — making it a relative bargain compared with some of her other D&G wardrobe choices. The long coat, which features a sensual leopard print lining and a snap-button front, was a chic wintry choice for the former model and an appropriate look for a museum visit.

As for her footwear selection, it comes as no surprise that Trump selected Manolo Blahnik’s classic BB pumps — she is a big fan of the shoes. The 47-year-old frequently sports the silhouette, mixing it up by choosing different colorways. Despite her extensive shoe closet, Trump often steps out in the same black suede BB pumps, reaching for them for trips to Poland, South Korea and Canada — and it’s these she selected for her visit to the Holocaust Museum.

When she’s not sporting BBs, Trump is a big fan of Christian Louboutin’s footwear. She frequently can be spotted in the brand’s Pigalle pumps, which she’s worn in every color of the rainbow. And Trump has added other labels into her repertoire on occasion, also choosing styles by Victoria Beckham, Dolce & Gabbana and Gianvito Rossi.