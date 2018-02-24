Melania Trump Greets the Australian Prime Minister in a $3,600 Coat and Gold Snakeskin Heels

Melania Trump Rex Shutterstock

Melania Trump’s love of fashion is well known.

And the first lady put on a chic show as she and her husband, President Donald Trump, greeted Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife, Lucy, at the White House on Friday.

For the occasion, Melania sported a $3,595, military-inspired coat from Dolce & Gabbana, which came complete with gold piping and buttons. The former model — a big fan of high-end designer ensembles — often wears clothing and accessories from Dolce & Gabbana.

Melania Trump wears a Dolce & Gabbana coat and gold snakeskin pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Melania played off the gold detailing on her coat with her footwear, selecting metallic snakeskin pumps. The first lady — who can often be spotted in stilettos from brands such as Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik — opted for shoes with an impressive 5-inch heel.

A closer look at Melania’s footwear. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the president chose to wear a dark suit and red tie, as did the Australian prime minister. Lucy Turnbull, meanwhile, sported a navy skirt-suit and dark heels, completing her look with a patterned scarf.

(L-R) Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Malcolm Turnbull and Lucy Turnbull Rex Shutterstock

At the meeting, Melania and Lucy discussed their concerns for children and their hopes of making the world a better place for the next generation. At the same time, President Trump and Prime Minister Turnbull talked about the relationship between their respective countries and the possibility of the president making a future visit to Australia.

Want more?

Melania Trump Looks Like a Chic Little Red Riding Hood in This Flight Look

Melania Trump Visits the Holocaust Museum in Her Favorite Manolo Blahnik Pumps

Melania Trump’s State of the Union Message: A White Dior Suit and Nude Louboutin Pumps