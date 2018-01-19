A Look Back at Melania Trump’s Year in Louboutins

View Slideshow Melania Trump Rex Shutterstock

Since President Donald Trump was inaugurated a year ago, his wife, Melania, has sported a variety of fashionable — and pricey — looks. But out of all the designers she favors, she has a special place in her heart for Christian Louboutin footwear — she’s been seen sporting the designer’s Pigalle pumps in every color of the rainbow.

The first lady has stepped out in some daring Louboutins, adding a pop of color to her looks with multicolored and patterned pumps (like petal pink pumps with a lacy black dress or flamingo-colored heels with a white dress).

Melania Trump, dressed in Christian Louboutin heels, arrives at Andrews Air Force Base on April 16 after spending the weekend at the Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

She’s also gone the monochromatic route, pairing electric blue heels with a coat in the same shade or matching a hot pink Delpozo dress with a pair of Louboutin pumps for color-coordinated looks.

Melania Trump wears an electric blue coat and Louboutins with oversized sunglasses while leaving the White House.

While Melania is partial to sky-high stilettos — she loves both Louboutin’s Pigalle and So Kate pumps — she also wears the brand’s flats for a more comfortable look, especially for travel days, wearing them to dress down a daring miniskirt or keeping it casual in jeans.

Melania Trump, dressed in Louboutin flats, and President Donald Trump leaving for Camp David on June 17.

And most recently, Melania stepped out in black knee-high Louboutin boots with an impressive heel.

Melania Trump wears an Acne coat with Louboutin boots.

When she’s not wearing Louboutins, Melania is a big fan of Manolo Blahnik’s classic BB pumps, and she has also stepped out in several styles by Dolce & Gabbana in the past year.

While Melania’s style typically runs on the high-end side, she’s also been spotted in some less expensive shoe styles, including Converse sneakers, Timberland boots and classic Stan Smiths.

