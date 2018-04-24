Melania Trump & French First Lady Soar in Heels for Tree Planting Ahead of State Dinner

With dirt flying and shovels hitting the White House South Lawn today, first ladies Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron were in good company as they stepped aside and let their men do the hard work — it was not an occasion for breaking a sweat in high heels.

President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron participated in a tree planting ceremony today as part of an official state visit and dinner celebrating 250 years of U.S.-French relations.

Brigitte Macron (L) and Melania Trump CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Joining the leaders were their stylish wives who stood behind them. Melania looked elegant in a little black dress teamed with a matching tuxedo cape. The skirt hem cut around the mid-thigh area, showing the flattering leg line in Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps. The shoes feature a pointy profile, and a low-cut topline and vamp on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel.

Meanwhile Brigitte had on a cream-colored coat over a matching dress and a pair of Louis Vuitton pumps. The French fashion house’s Eyeliner pumps feature a gold accessory, and a patent leather upper on a straight 4-inch stiletto heel. The shoes retail for $815.

L-R: Brigitte Macron, Donald Trump, and Emmanuel Macron. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“After months of preparations, President @realdonaldtrump and I are looking forward to hosting our first State Dinner with France! Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to make this visit a success,” Melania shared on Instagram earlier in the day.

The group took a helicopter ride tour of the city and will have dinner together.

Yesterday Melania shared a behind the scenes video with her team “checking on the final details of our first State Dinner with France.”

L-R: Donald Trump, Brigitte Macron, Melania Trump and Emmanuel Macron CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

