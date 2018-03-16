Melania Trump Heard the Call of the Wild in a Green Leopard-Print Dress & Python Pumps

View Slideshow Melania Trump wears a green dress by Brandon Maxwell. Rex Shutterstock

Melania Trump heard the call of the wild and it was loud and clear. The first lady attended the Shamrock Bowl presentation at the White House yesterday wearing a leopard-print cocktail dress by Brandon Maxwell and Christian Louboutin’s python pumps.

Alongside President Donald Trump and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, the former model looked chic — and ready for St. Patrick’s Day — in the jacquard sheath dress by Lady Gaga’s former fashion director.

Featuring a midi length and bateau neckline, the sleeveless number retails for $1,595.

The animal theme played down to her feet, where she had on Louboutin’s a leg-lifting So Kate snakeskin heels. Her beloved silhouette is designed with a pointy toe, low-cut vamp and elevated pitch on a 4.7-inch stiletto heel.

“Thank you Prime Minister Leo Varadkar for joining us in our traditional #StPatricksDay celebration at the @WhiteHouse today,” Melania tweeted. “May this year bring you and the people of Ireland the best of good luck!”

Melania is fond of Louboutin’s So Kate pumps and their soaring stiletto heels for special appearances — a look that she has stuck to throughout Donald’s campaign bid, as well as over the years as a red-carpet staple.

Thank you Prime Minister Leo Varadkar for joining us in our traditional #StPatricksDay celebration at the @WhiteHouse today. May this year bring you and the people of Ireland the best of good luck! pic.twitter.com/N1E9Fp1KN4 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 16, 2018

