Melania Trump Didn’t Get a Birthday Gift — But She Has These Party Shoes to Celebrate Turning 48

Admittedly, President Donald Trump has been too busy to have bought his wife, Melania Trump, a big gift for her 48th birthday today, but if he paid attention to her style as much as her fans do, he’d know that gifting her a playful pair of Christian Louboutins would make a great present.

He explained why he couldn’t go shopping on “Fox and Friends” today when he was asked about his plans for the first lady. “Well, I better not get into that because I may get in trouble,” the 71-year-old commander-in-chief revealed. “Maybe I didn’t get her so much.”

However, he did give her a birthday card and flowers, citing he had little time to do more. “You know, I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents, OK. But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers, and she did a fantastic job with France.”

The first lady has multiple colors of Louboutin’s So Kate pumps in her closet, but she has stepped out in unexpected iterations before. For instance, she feted France’s president and her counterpart yesterday in two Louboutin styles — one in denim and the other in silver.

In honor of her birthday, FN rounded up some of the former model’s most glamorous, party shoe looks in recent months.

Earlier this week, Melania wore a statement-making white ensemble complete with a wide-brim hat and denim So Kate Christian Louboutin pumps to welcome the French president, Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron at the White House. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The sharp, pointed style featuring a sleek white stiletto heel complemented her Michael Kors Collection suit for the special occasion.

Meanwhile, last week, the Trumps hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe at a dinner at their private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., where Melania wore a white dress with sparkly peach Louboutin pumps that glittered from every angle.

Melania Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. on April 18. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A closer look at Melania's shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The U.S. first lady spent Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago as well, where she wore a red suit dress with colorful patent leather mosaic floral print Loubs.

Melania Trump on Christmas Eve. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more of Melania Trump’s shoe style since entering the White House, check out the gallery.

