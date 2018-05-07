Melania Trump Unveils Her ‘Be Best’ Initiative in Soaring White Louboutins

It was a big day for Melania Trump, who unveiled her eagerly-awaited formal agenda today at the White House. President Donald Trump joined his wife on stage to sign a proclamation marking May 7 as “Be Best” day.

Stepping out at the Rose Garden, the first lady of the United States rolled out her campaign — a children-focused initiative that carries three tenets: well-being, social media use and opioid abuse.

Melania took the spotlight in a double-breasted, belted camel jacket and a figure-hugging, white pencil skirt. For the special occasion, she wore her trusty pair of designer heels: Christian Louboutin pumps in a classic hue of white. (She has been known to sport the shoes in every color of the rainbow.)

“As a mother and as first lady, it concerns me that in today’s fast-paced and ever-connected world, children can be less prepared to express or manage their emotions and oftentimes turn to forms of destructive or addictive behavior such as bullying, drug addiction or even suicide,” she addressed the crowd. “I feel strongly that as adults we can and should be best at educating our children about the importance of a healthy and balanced life.”

The commander-in-chief added, “Melania, your care and compassion for our nation’s children — and I have to say this, and I say it to you all the time — inspires us all,” he said.

