Melania and Tiffany Trump Wear Springtime Dresses and Stilettos for Easter

Tiffany Trump twinned in nude pumps with older sister Ivanka earlier this week. And today, Tiffany sported a similar look to stepmother Melania Trump as the pair headed to Easter Sunday services at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Fla.

Melania looked stylish in a red and white patterned midi dress and oversized sunglasses. The 47-year-old — who is a big fan of stilettos — finished her ensemble with white pumps that came complete with criss-cross detailing around the ankle.

Melania Trump heads to Easter church services. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Tiffany sported a fitted, pale pink dress with pointy-toe nude pumps — a similar look to what she wore while attending an Ohio rally with Ivanka earlier this week. The law student accessorized with dark sunglasses and a small, bubblegum pink Gucci purse.

Tiffany Trump on Easter. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Ivanka is back in Washington, D.C. with her children and her husband, Jared Kushner, to celebrate Passover. President Donald Trump’s other kids — Don Jr., Eric and Barron — did not appear to be present for church services.

For her part, Melania took to Instagram to share a shot of colorful balloon decorations at the family’s Easter festivities.

Happy Easter! A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Apr 1, 2018 at 10:14am PDT

On Monday, Melania will host children at the White House for the 140th annual White House Easter Egg Roll. Last year, she sported a blush-colored Herve Pierre dress for the occasion, teamed with pale pink ballet flats. Melania often wears footwear from brands such as Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik.

Melania Trump read "Party Animals" by Kathie Lee Gifford to children at the annual Easter Egg Roll last year. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

