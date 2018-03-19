Melania Trump Trips in Luxury Boots With 4-Inch Heels — and President Trump Catches Her Fall

Melania Trump Rex Shutterstock

First lady Melania Trump has mastered the art of walking in stilettos — no heel height is too daunting for her. In fact, she has strolled across the White House lawn and hurricane disaster zones in pin-thin styles nearly 5 inches high.

But today Trump had a small slip-up while exiting the Oval Office to cross the lawn alongside President Donald Trump on their way to New Hampshire.

Melania and Donald Trump. Rex Shutterstock

It was a wobble and misstep that thrusted her toward the ground, but her husband came to her rescue and caught her before she could fall. Fashion disaster averted.

Though Melania is used to Christian Louboutin So Kate stilettos and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, she embraced a different shoe brand to give opening remarks for the president’s plan to fight opioid drug addiction.

Melania Trump wears Gianvito Rossi boots alongside her husband. Rex Shutterstock

The former model tripped in Gianvito Rossi’s slouchy-fit tan leather knee boots, which had a thick leather-covered 4-inch heel and a tapered toe. They retail for $1,625 on Barneys.com.

She styled her chic boots with a belted blue Chloe coat featuring a funnel neckline.

Gianvito Rossi Courtesy

