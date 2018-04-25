Megyn Kelly Wears an Unexpected Red-Hot ‘Party in the Back’ Dress to Time 100 Gala

Known for showing off her legs and sporting sky-high stilettos, Megyn Kelly departed from her usual style for the Time 100 Gala last night in NYC when she stepped out in a floor-length gown revealing only a glimpse of what appears to be a silver platform.

The “Megyn Kelly Today” host hit the red carpet for the special occasion, where she was honored alongside the likes of J-Lo and Nicole Kidman in a vibrant curve-hugging fire-engine-red dress that was all business in the front and a party in the back.

Kelly shows off the back off her gown. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 47-year-old political commentator accessorized the bold-hued number, featuring a high neckline and long sleeves, by adding sparkly drop earrings and a silver metallic clutch bag.

Kelly took time to show off the back of her gown, which boasted a lacy floral semisheer panel trailing all the way down to her bottom.

Megyn Kelly on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The former Fox News anchor also posed on the red carpet with the original “Wonder Woman” star, Lynda Carter, 66, who donned bright blue trousers, a crystal-embellished black blazer top featuring a pink satin bow detailing and pointy black d’Orsay pumps.

The "Today Show" host posing with Lynda Carter. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Other famous attendees at the Time 100 gala included Millie Bobby Brown, Emily Blunt, Lindsey Vonn, Yara Shahidi and Aly Raisman.

For more celebrity style at the Time 100 gala, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Megyn Kelly Debuts Her New Morning Show in Sky-High Heels

The Kardashians Sat Down With Megyn Kelly — And They Coordinated Their Outfits