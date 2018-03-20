How Meghan Markle Has Broken Royal Tradition With Her Style

Since the announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has been making headlines for breaking royal style rules, from stepping out with bare legs to carrying a crossbody bag.

Unafraid to upset the queen, the former “Suits” actress caused quite the stir after ignoring the royal family’s unspoken pantyhose policy, forgoing tights for the couple’s official engagement photo-call in November.

Instead, Markle went bare-legged for the special occasion, pairing a chic white Line Mara wrap coat with strappy pointed nude suede Matilde pumps from Aquazzura.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce their engagement. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Recently, the 36-year-old — who was born and raised in Los Angeles — opted for an unusual look for a future royal or member of the family during a trip to Scotland with Prince Harry.

According to royal expert William Hanson, royals almost always carry clutch bags as a means to avoid shaking hands, but keeping things more modern, Markle opted for a hunter green crossbody bag by Scottish luxury brand Strathbury.

Related News Iggy Azalea Burns Ex Nick Young’s Designer Clothes After He Cheated Melania Trump Trips in Luxury Boots With 4-Inch Heels — and President Trump Catches Her Fall

Slung casually around her upper body, the mini leather bag perfectly matched her double-breasted navy and green plaid Burberry coat.

Meghan Markle waves to fans. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

On another occasion, Meghan eschewed typical royal style rules by choosing an all-black ensemble for a visit to city of Cardiff, the capital of Wales. While you probably won’t catch members of the royal family wearing an entirely black outfit outside of somber occasions such as a funeral or remembrance service, the starlet still dressed in all-noir.

Wearing a Stella McCartney ribbon coat with black skinny jeans from the Welsh brand Hiut Denim, she completed her look with velvet round-toed, block-heel Kiki booties from designer Tabitha Simmons.

Meghan Markle wearing black. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meghan also sported an uncommon hairstyle for royals, the ubiquitous messy bun — a ‘do future sister-in-law Kate Middleton has yet to be bold enough to rock.

The former "Suits" actress shakes hands with fans. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more of Meghan Markle’s style, click through the gallery.