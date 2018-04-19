Meghan Markle Supports Women’s Empowerment in Pin-Thin Heels & a Chic Sleeveless Dress

To no one’s surprise, Meghan Markle stepped out in a chic outfit for her latest outing alongside her fiancée Prince Harry.

The former “Suits” actress attended the Women’s Empowerment reception today during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London. Speaking of heads — the look was certainly a fashionable head-turner.

Meghan Markle wears Aquazzura 's Milano pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Meghan Markle's Aquazzura pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Markle had on a black cowl-neck sleeveless dress with a sleek belt and a slit down the back of the skirt. With a skirt hem that cuts slightly below the knee, the combination is versatile enough for day-to-night affairs.

Of course, a sophisticated look merits the right kind of shoe — and she chose a luxury label that has served her well for special occasions.

The stunner stepped out in matching Aquazzura Milano pumps that feature a suede upper with a flatter cutout at the side that showcases the arch of the foot. She opted to finish the shoes’ wraparound ties with double twists around the ankle and knots at the back. Set on a 4-inch stiletto heel, the pumps retail for $750 on Net-a-porter.com.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The label is a repeat for Markle, who wore nude Aquazzura crisscross heels when she announced her engagement to Prince Harry in November. Some other brands she has embraced include Manolo Blahnik and Sarah Flint.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry looked dapper in a blue suit. And while her future husband is a handsome accessory, her clutch and engagement rings were fine companions, too.

Want more?

FN Exclusive: 10 Top Designers Imagine Their Fantasy Wedding Shoes For Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Wears Strappy Nude Aquazzura Heels to Announce Engagement to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle Makes the Case for Monochrome