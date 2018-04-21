Meghan Markle Looks Spring-Ready in Florals at Invictus Games Reception

Meghan Markle looked ready for spring as she headed to an Invictus Games reception in London alongside husband-to-be Prince Harry Saturday.

Markle sported a cold shoulder dress from Self-Portrait in a cool green, which was emblazoned with a fun floral pattern. The former “Suits” actress completed her look with classic black pumps.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince Harry wore a tailored blue suit with a crisp white button-down underneath. He accessorized with shiny black oxfords.

During the reception — hosted by Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull — the couple met with British and Australian servicemen and women who will compete in Australia’s Invictus Games. Prince Harry is responsible for the Invictus Games, which he launched in 2014 in London. The athletic event is for wounded service members and veterans from countries around the world.

Later Saturday, Markle and Prince Harry are expected to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday alongside the rest of the royal family with a birthday concert at Royal Albert Hall. The concert will feature performances from a slew of famous faces, including Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes and Sting.

And Sunday, Prince Harry plans to compete in the London Marathon.

Of course, the spouses-to-be are nearing another important date on the calendar: their wedding, set for May 19.

