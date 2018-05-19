Meghan Markle’s Second Wedding Look: Stella McCartney + Aquazzura — And Her ‘Something Blue’

Meghan Markle surprised in Givenchy for her wedding ceremony this morning — but she is wearing a more expected brand for the evening reception at Frogmore House tonight.

The Duchess of Sussex sports a bespoke lily white high neck Stella McCartney dress made of crepe silk for the occasion.

Meghan Markle in Stella McCartney and Prince Harry. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For footwear, Markle dons shoes from Aquazzura — the brand behind the footwear worn by her bridesmaids and mother for the ceremony. Markle’s Aquazzura heels are a silky satin with trendy nude mesh detailing. Although the shoes are white, they also feature her “something blue.” The soles of the shoes are painted a baby blue for a subtle touch.

Although Markle wore Givenchy footwear for this morning’s ceremony, it’s no surprise that she has chosen Aquazzura shoes now. The former actress is a big of the label — she’s been spotted in its designs several times — and even chose Aquazzura for her official engagement photos in November.

Aquazzura creative director Edgardo Osorio is also a big fan of Markle’s. In a recent interview with FN, the designer shared his appreciation for Markle’s sophisticated style.

“I like the fact that she tends to wear very sexy heels, making them the accent of her outfits. I see her as a very confident woman, and the more she will become at ease with her new role, the more we’ll see a very interesting influence coming from her,” Osorio said. “I am sure she will define contemporary style that will become a reference worldwide. Women won’t get enough of her.”