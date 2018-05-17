9 Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana’s Effortless Style

Trends may have changed dramatically since the late Princess Diana captivated the fashion world decades ago with her classically chic style. But Meghan Markle — who will wed Diana’s youngest son, Prince Harry, on Saturday — has worn quite a few outfits over the years that are uncannily reminiscent of some of Diana’s own looks.

Markle clearly shares Diana’s penchant for very tailored designs with strong lines and menswear-inspired details, including double-breasted coats, bold-shouldered blazers, shirtdresses and sleek pencil skirts. Like Diana, she loves to experiment with color, from bold shades of red to earthy green hues. Markle also follows in Diana’s footsteps when it comes to her shoes, always accessorizing with the perfect pair of heels.

Here, we step back in fashion history to highlight some of the moments when Markle looked just like Diana:

1. The floral-print dress

Arriving at a reception for the 2018 Invictus Games, Markle celebrated spring with a floral-print pleated midi dress by Self-Portrait that, not surprisingly, sold out in mere hours after photographs of her wearing it were beamed around the world. She accessorized with a black blazer and sleek Manolo Blahnik heels. Diana also chose a floral-print dress for her wedding rehearsal in 1981, although she opted for more comfortable ballet flats.

2. The plaid overcoat

Nothing is more synonymous with British style than classic plaids, checks and tartans. Perhaps taking a cue from future sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who wore a festive tartan coat trimmed with gold buttons for Christmas last year, Markle bundled up in a navy blue and green plaid coat by Burberry for a visit to Edinburgh, Scotland, in February. Princess Diana’s wardrobe also featured plenty of plaid pieces, including this three-button style detailed with elegant velvet lapels and cuffs.

3. The little black dress

Coco Chanel was clearly on to something when she designed the first little black dress in 1926. More than 90 years later, the item remains an enduring classic and a versatile staple in every woman’s wardrobe. In a decidedly racy look for a royal, Diana wore a slinky off-the-shoulder style paired with black pumps to a 1994 charity dinner. Markle twinned in a similar silhouette in 2012, although hers featured a touch of sequined sparkle.

4. The menswear-inspired shirtdress

From boyfriend jeans and trench coats to brogues and smoking slippers, menswear looks have been trending for some time in women’s fashion. Judging by Diana’s crisply tailored pin-striped shirtdress pictured here, which she wore in 1990, the trend has had many lives. Last month, Markle stepped out in a similar striped dress, cinched at the waist with an oversized belt. She softened the somewhat masculine look with a stylish pair of Mary Jane heels.

5. The nautical trend

During a 1989 visit to the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, England, Diana got into the spirit with a red nautical-inspired dress featuring a sailor collar and bold white piping accents. Markle’s take on the trend was a chic navy blue topcoat from J.Crew (worn during a trip to Birmingham, England, in March), which she accessorized with black Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

6. The red bombshell dress

Nothing beats a bold red dress for making a fierce fashion statement — who can forget Julia Roberts’ scene-stealing opera gown in “Pretty Woman”? Diana showcased the power color in her wardrobe many times over the years, including this lace sheath dress worn in 1995 (with satin slingback shoes to match). Markle had her own lady-in-red moment in 2016 when she appeared on “The Today Show” to promote her TV series “Suits.”

7. The power suit

Markle certainly knows a thing or two about “Suits.” The former actress cycled through countless power suits during her seven-year role as a paralegal-turned-lawyer on the USA TV series. And she clearly loves the look in real life, too. In February, she stepped out in a sleek Alexander McQueen jacket-and-cropped-trousers ensemble and pointy-toe pumps to attend the Endeavor Fund Awards. Diana wore her own version of the power suit in 1986, adding a few feminine touches with a ruffled silk blouse, diamanté snake brooch and kitten heels.

8. The camel coat

In a sea of black coats, camel is a chic and sophisticated alternative. It’s a color that never goes out of style, as proven by Diana and Markle. The late princess wore a loose-fitting version with shoulder pads and oversized lapels in 1994, while Markle showcased a more contemporary look by Sentaler that featured a belted waist, wide collar and ribbed detailing on the cuffs. She topped off her outfit — worn to a Christmas church service last year — with a fascinator and matching chocolate-brown slouch boots by Stuart Weitzman.

9. The button-down shirt and jeans

What could be more effortlessly cool than a classic button-down shirt worn with a great-fitting pair of jeans? Breaking from her usual formal attire, Diana dressed down in stone-washed denim and a white collared shirt during a trip to Botswana in 1997. Her simple accessories included a tan braided leather belt and loafers. Markle’s lookalike outfit (worn to the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto) featured modern skinny jeans with a ripped knee and frayed hems.

Click here to see even more of Diana and Markle’s stylish looks.

