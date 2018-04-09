How Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Coordinate Their Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are slated to be married in just over a month, and the world can’t get enough of them. The royal couple, who will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England, have shown off their seamless style at every public appearance.

The former “Suits” star, known for being unafraid to break traditional royal style rules, has shown her love of pointy suede heels, while the prince consistently looks dapper by her side in coordinating pieces. Scroll through for a closer look at how the future husband and wife’s styles have come together.

The dynamic duo made waves in Northern Ireland last month when Markle rocked a pair of shimmery bronzed velvet Jimmy Choo Romy pumps with a teal skirt, a Victoria Beckham sweater and her favorite Mai coat by Mackage. Harry’s simple black and blue ensemble expertly complemented his bride-to-be’s outfit.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Belfast. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For the Commonwealth Day observance service at Westminster Abbey, the pair dressed things up, with Harry in a sleek navy suit and the future princess in a similar shade of suede Manolo Blahnik BB heels.

Meghan Markle in Manolo Blahnik's BB pumps alongside Prince Harry CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

On another occasion, Prince Harry and Markle showed off matching monochromatic black and navy outfits. The 36-year-old shined in all black complete with a Stella McCartney ribbon tie coat and Tabitha Simmons Kiki booties.

Meghan Markle wearing black. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Here, the navy in the former actress’ Burberry double-breasted tartan wool coat teamed nicely with Harry’s blue sweater and coordinating suede tie shoes.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Scotland. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

