Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Celeb Friends Changed Into Gorgeous Outfits for the Wedding Reception

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the big reception. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, walked down the aisle today at Windsor Castle, the bride — who looked elegant in head-to-toe Givenchy — swapped her outfit for a sleek halterneck dress by Stella McCartney with silky satin Aquazzura heels.

Boldface name guests who feted the former “Suits” actress also did a wardrobe change ahead of the after-party at Frogmore House.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 19, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

Bursting with color, Serena Williams changed out of her Versace dress, worn at the ceremony, into a Valentino floral-print gown with a voluminous skirt and a sleeveless black bodice by creative Pierpaolo Piccioli, whom she thanked on Instagram. The Nike ambassador’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, was a handsome companion in a Tom Ford tux with black lace-up dress shoes.

Meanwhile Priyanka Chopra was chic in Dior — a floor-length champagne one-shoulder number embellished with crystals. Earlier the “Quantico” actress had on a Vivienne Westwood dress with Jimmy Choo heels.

@priyankachopra x @dior #styledbymimicuttrell A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on May 19, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

See the guests arriving at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding ceremony.

Want more?

Serena Williams Looks Pretty in Pink Versace at the Royal Wedding

4 Reasons Why Aquazzura Won the Royal Wedding

The Shoe Rule Everyone Is Following at the Royal Wedding