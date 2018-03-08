Meghan Markle Steps Out in High-Low Style With Soaring Manolo Heels and J.Crew Coat

View Slideshow Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Birmingham, England. Rex Shutterstock

There’s something to be said about couples who step out in matching style.

For their latest royal engagement in Birmingham, England, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were once again spotted in coordinating looks, donning navy and white ensembles that prove the couple who dresses together stays together.

The soon-to-be duchess paired the two-tone J.Crew coat (sold out, naturally) with a white turtleneck sweater from British cool-girl brand All Saints and ankle-cropped cigarette pants by Alexander Wang. She carried Altuzarra’s saddle top-handle minibag and wore classic Manolo Blahnik pumps with a nearly 5-inch heel to complete her polished outfit.

Meghan Markle. Rex Shutterstock

Greeted first by crowds, Markle and her royal beau marked International Women’s Day with a visit to the Millennium Point complex where they met with Stemettes, an organization that supports girls and young women in STEM-related fields. They also took a trip to the Nechells Wellbeing Centre to join the sports mentorship organization Coach Core’s apprentices as they take part in a training class.

Thank you for such a fantastic day celebrating #IWD2018 and the work of @Stemettes and @WeAreCoachCore in Birmingham! pic.twitter.com/tWKPm3aeCO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 8, 2018

Prior to today’s event, the duo’s last joint social occasion took place at the Royal Foundation Forum last week, where they appeared with Prince William and Kate Middleton — the first time Markle appeared alongside the Duchess of Cambridge for a royal engagement. There, the former “Suits” actress spoke in support of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

“Women don’t need to find a voice — they have a voice,” she said. “They need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen … There is no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really having to support them — men included in that. It makes such a tremendous difference.”

Want more?

5 Times Meghan Markle Broke Royal Style Rules

How Meghan Markle Dressed Before Meeting Prince Harry