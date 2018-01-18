Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Coordinate in Monochromatic Looks for Third Public Appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Cardiff, Wales. Rex Shutterstock

In their third official public appearance together since their engagement, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry proved they have their couple style down pat.

Visiting the city of Cardiff, the capital of Wales, the pair looked sleek in coordinating monochromatic looks, with Markle dressed in head-to-toe black and the prince in shades of blue.

The former “Suits” actress stayed warm in a long black coat cinched at the waist with a satin ribbon, courtesy of Stella McCartney, who presented her men’s and women’s fall ’18 collection this week. Underneath her coat, she wore a peplum black-and-white plaid blazer from Theory.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Cardiff. Rex Shutterstock

The 36-year-old royal-to-be honored the locals by sporting black skinny jeans from the Welsh brand Hiut Denim, and she styled them with velvet round-toed, block-heel Kiki booties from British designer Tabitha Simmons. The $825 shoes are in stock in all sizes.

Greeting the excited crowds, a smiling Markle also showed off a forest green Venice mini-bag featuring a fringe tassel detailing from DeMellier London.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old prince wore a blue sweater under a navy coat with matching trousers. Navy suede lace-up shoes tied his look together.

Meghan Markle carrying a bag from DeMellier London. Rex Shutterstock

The couple, who walked hand in hand while waving to the crowds, were reportedly late as they arrived to the Cardiff Castle in Wales, as the two had taken a train that ended up being delayed an hour. Additionally, the two are set to tour a Welsh culture festival later in the day.

