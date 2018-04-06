Meghan Markle Nails Off Duty Chic With This Winning Look

When you’re a member of the British royal family, you are never exactly off duty. However, there are certain occasions when one still needs to have the perfect off duty ensemble at one’s disposal.

Today in Bath in Western England, Meghan Markle nailed off duty chic with a look that would win first prize in any style competition.

Meghan Markle and royal fiancé Prince Harry were attending an event staged by Invictus. They were watching hopefuls trying out for a spot on the UK team at the Invictus Games.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Bath. CREDIT: REX

Markle teamed a pair black kick flare jeans by Mother Denim (for the record, the style is called Runaway and the color is called Not Guilty) with a black short-sleeve polo shirt and a pair of black heeled boots with a pointed toe. She finished off the outfit with a khaki colored coat by Babaton for Aritzia.

While the polo shirt was official Invictus kit, Markle incorporated it seemlessly into a look that walked the perfect line between elegant and sportif.

A kick flare jean and ankle boot combo is a textbook way to elongate your legs. But make like Meghan and opt for a stiletto heel rather than a block. This is guaranteed to render your look extra polished and knock the socks off the competition.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Bath. CREDIT: REX

The games, of which Prince Harry is a patron take place in Sydney, Australia in October. They are an international sports event for servicemen and veterans wounded in battle.