Meghan Markle and Her Mother Look Chic for Tea With the Queen

You have to dress to impress to hold court with the queen, so for the occasion, Meghan Markle wore a chic outfit today that takes the crown.

Only one day ahead of walking down the aisle with Prince Harry, the American former actress and her mother, Doria Ragland, spent the afternoon enjoying tea with her fiancé’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Outside the castle, Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, greeted fans and well-wishers.

Markle stepped out in a navy Roland Mouret Barwick dress with BB pumps by Manolo Blahnik, one of her favorite brands. Her gray suede pumps featured a low-cut vamp and topline with pointy toes on a 4-inch stiletto heel; it’s one of the most flattering footwear silhouettes because it helps lengthen the appearance of legs.

Her mother was an elegantly dressed companion in a black cardigan over a cream dress with black pumps.

Previously, the bride-to-be chose Blahnik’s BB pumps to celebrate the queen’s 92nd birthday. It’s a versatile style available in several heel heights, colors and fabrications. BB pumps retail for around $625 (for a patent leather or suede pump), but depending on the material and details, the price tag can be much higher. Markle has been spotted in the footwear several times this year while accompanying Prince Harry at high-profile events.

Blahnik created the classic heels 10 years ago and named it after French movie star Brigitte Bardot. “It’s a good shoe for every occasion,” he said of the pumps.

Speaking to FN in March, Blahnik said: “It is a great honor and joy to have my shoes worn by such a beautiful young lady. Meghan is well on her way to becoming a style icon of the 21st century.”

