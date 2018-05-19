Doria Ragland Makes A Grand Entrance in Oscar de la Renta and Aquazzura

Doria Ragland made a grand entrance at the royal wedding today as she watched her daughter Meghan Markle marry Prince Harry in Windsor, England.

For the special occasion, Ragland wore a custom dress and day coat designed by Oscar de la Renta creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. The coat and dress were a mint green color with a floral pattern — perfect for spring.

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's mother, in Oscar de la Renta. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For footwear, Ragland selected pointy-toe nude pumps designed by Edgardo Osorio of Aquazurra, the same brand which Markle sported when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement in November.

The mother of the bride adhered to the dress code written on the wedding invitations, which asked that female guests sport “day dresses and hats.” She also followed the etiquette guidelines set forth by Queen Elizabeth II, which suggest that closed-toed shoes are a must for wedding guests.

(L-R) Doria Ragland, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Ragland completed her springlike ensemble with a cream-colored hat that was custom designed for her by Stephen Jones, a British milliner with whom Markle has worked closely since moving to England this fall. Markle also commissioned Jones to create custom hats for several of her close friends who attended the nuptials.

Ragland and Markle — who wore head-to-toe Givenchy — rode together to the wedding, waving at Brits who had gathered to watch the day’s festivities as they headed to the church. Although Ragland arrived with her daughter, Markle departed from the church alongside Prince Harry, leaving in a carriage.

