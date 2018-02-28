Kate Middleton Wears This Affordable Dress Alongside Meghan Markle In Their First Joint Royal Engagement

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at the Royal Foundation Forum in London, England. Rex Shutterstock

It’s official: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton finally stepped out for their first joint royal engagement — in matching looks, no less.

At the Royal Foundation’s inaugural forum in London today, the soon-to-be royal and the Duchess of Cambridge sat next to one another during a panel under the theme, Making a Difference Together. Keeping their styles in sync, Middleton flaunted her burgeoning baby bump in classic black heels and a periwinkle Seraphine dress that retails for just $169, while Markle opted for a navy Jason Wu wrap dress paired with ankle-strap pumps.

Taking to the podium, the Duchess brought awareness to her Heads Together campaign with Princes William and Harry to end the stigma surrounding mental health issues. Established in 2009, the Royal Foundation supports causes close to the royals’ hearts and serves as the parent organization to their charitable foundation.

Also owing to the event’s philanthropic nature, Markle addressed the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, using her newfound platform to champion women’s empowerment. “Women don’t need to find a voice — they have a voice,” she said. “They need to feel empowered to use it, and people need to be encouraged to listen… There is no better time to continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really having to support them — men included in that. It makes such a tremendous difference.”

The four made their first public appearance together on Christmas Day.

