Meghan Markle Wears Nude Manolos With Chic Hugo Boss Dress for Memorial Service

Prince Harry has became an uncle for the third time, it was announced today after his sister-in-law Kate Middleton gave birth. Though the news was joyful, there were solemn duties the royal and his fiancée, Meghan Markle, had to perform.

The couple attended the memorial service in observance of Stephen Lawrence’s death at St. Martin-in-the-Fields church in London to celebrate his legacy. In 1993, Lawrence, a British black teen, was murdered in a racially-motivated attack while waiting for a bus.

Meghan Markle wears Manolo Blahnik CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For the service, Harry was dressed in a navy blue suit with black lace-up shoes. Meanwhile former “Suits” actress Markle arrived in a dark printed midi dress by Hugo Boss with suede nude pumps by Manolo Blahnik. The luxury brand’s BB pumps feature a pointed toe and 4-inch heel.

Meghan Markle CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Markle previously chose Blahnik’s BB pumps to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday on Saturday, completed with a Stella McCartney cape dress in navy, which she matched to suede Blahnik pumps for a monochromatic look. It’s the third consecutive time she stepped out in BB pumps, having worn the shoes earlier in the day on Saturday for an Invictus Games reception.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

