Meghan Markle Wears Two Outfits Before Noon

Today is Anzac Day, and soon-to-be royal Meghan Markle made her first official memorial service appearance on the holiday that marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during World War I.

Barely past noon, Markle and Prince Harry had attended two services commemorating the holiday. The first was at dawn at the Wellington Arch in Hyde Park Corner.

Markle wore a double-breasted military-style midi-length gray coat, which she accessorized with an elegant wide-brimmed hat and classic black pumps. Pinned to her coat was a emblem of a poppy, a flower worn on days of remembrance after they were said to bloom on European battlefields during the war.

Meghan Markle attends an Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

At a second service that day, Markle and her royal fiancé were joined by Prince William, who recently welcomed his third child with Kate Middleton. (The Duchess of Cambridge presented the new royal baby to crowds and the media on Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.)

Markle attended that engagement in a chic all-black ensemble that gave off major Jackie O vibes, opting for a bespoke Emilia Wickstead skirt suit and a matching pair of her go-to Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. She topped off the look with another, simpler black fascinator.

Meghan Markle attends an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The happy couple and Markle’s future brother-in-law sat next to one another at the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey following the Parade Service at the Cenotaph, which was also attended by military veterans and their families.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle joined today's Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving to mark #ANZACDay pic.twitter.com/wChRqEWFrz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 25, 2018

